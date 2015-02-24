​UN Secretary General and OSCE Chairman discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ The UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon met with the acting chairman of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia Ivica Dačić. Report informs citing the UN press service, during the meeting, Ban Ki-moon discussed the interaction between the two organizations, the situation in Ukraine, the Balkans, as well as the settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Ban Ki-moon said he supported the activities of OSCE in Ukraine.

