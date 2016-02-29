UN High Commissioner and Armenian FM discuss Nagorno-Karabakh settlement

Baku. 29 February. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandyan held a meeting with the High Commissioner for Human Rights UN High Commissioner Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein.

Report informs referring to the Armenian media, the meeting was held in Geneva on sidelines of the 31st session of the UN Council on Human Rights.

During the meeting the sides have discussed the progress in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, human rights situation in the Middle East conflict.