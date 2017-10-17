UN chief welcomes results of negotiations between Azerbaijani and Armenian presidents

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has welcomed the results of the meeting between the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan held on Monday in Geneva and called on the two countries to develop this success in order to achieve a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Report informs citing the TASS, official representative of the Secretary General Stephane Dujarric told reporters, commenting on the summit held in Geneva.

According to him, the administrative head of the world organization is encouraged by the achievement of two heads of state of the agreement on the activation of the negotiation process and the adoption of additional steps to reduce tensions on the contact line.

"The Secretary-General emphasizes that the UN supports the mediation efforts of the co-chairs (OSCE Minsk Group) and calls on the parties to take advantage of the positive dynamics resulting from this summit in order to achieve a peaceful negotiated solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," Dujarric says in a written statement.

Ilham Aliyev and Serzh Sargsyan have met on Monday in Geneva to discuss ways to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the initiative of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.