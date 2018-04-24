 Top
    UN chief urges not to allow escalation in Karabakh conflict zone

    UN Secretary-General António Guterres said in his statement© Reuters

    Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ UN Secretary-General António Guterres urged not to allow escalation in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. 

    Report informs, the UN chief Guterres said in his statement.

    The statement says: "Taking this opportunity, the Secretary General would like to join the recent call of the OSCE Minsk group co-chairs addressed to all parties to prevent possible escalation along the contact line and intensify efforts to find a peaceful solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.”

    OSCE Minsk Group on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement was established in 1994. The Minsk Group is co-chaired by ambassadors Igor Popov from Russia, Stefan Visconti from France and Andrew Schofer from the USA.

