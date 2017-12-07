Ukrainian FM: Additional efforts should be made to resolve conflicts in OSCE area

© AP Photo/ Sergei Chuzavkov

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ Unresolved conflicts in the OSCE area continue to create serious security threats.

Report informs, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin said, speaking at the annual meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OSCE member states in Vienna.

"We must make additional efforts aimed at peaceful settlement of conflicts in Ukraine, Georgia, Azerbaijan and Moldova with full respect for their sovereignty and territorial integrity," diplomat stressed.

More than 40 foreign ministers, including Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov attended the OSCE session.