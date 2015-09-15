 Top
    Ukraine doesn't recognize so-called "elections" in Nagorno Karabakh

    Results of these elections can not have any legal consequences, Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs declares

    Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ Ukraine does not recognize so-called "elections to local self-government", which took place on September 13, 2015 in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh by Armenia.

    Report informs, the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry declared.

    The results of these "elections" can not have any legal consequences, the statement of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs says.

    The press service reported that, Ukraine has consistently advocated a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the principles of respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders.

