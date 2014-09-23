UK urges Armenia and Azerbaijan to continue peace talks on Karabakh

Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ London calls on the presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan to the format of peace talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to achieve peace and stability in the region. Report informs referring to the "News-Armenia", UK Ambassador to Armenia Katherine Jane Leach told journalists.

"I hope they will be able to conduct free and fair negotiations for peace, as it offers both Armenian and Azerbaijani people," said Leach at a press conference.

According to her, both nations need to prepare for the peace.

The ambassador prefered not to draw parallels between the referendum in Scotland and the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh. "I do not think you can extract the universal lesson of the referendum in Scotland, as in each case should be decided on the basis of the situation. At the same time, I can say that in such cases a comprehensive political agreement required and willingness to accept the results of the referendum," said Leach.

On September 18, a referendum was held in Scotland, the only issue on which was "Do you agree that Scotland should be an independent country?" 55.3% of the voters voted against independence and for the preservation of the unity of the United Kingdom.