UK MP: United Nations must step in and ensure that the Armenian forces withdraw from Azerbaijani territory

Baku. 2 Aprel. REPORT.AZ/ “Tension has been simmering on the Line of Contact for many months. Now it seems that full-scale fighting has broken out. The United Nations must step in and ensure that the Armenian forces withdraw from Azerbaijani territory as instructed by their own Security Council resolutions number 822, 853, 874 and 884.” UK MP, Chairman of the Azerbaijan All Party Parliamentary Group at the Westminster Parliament Bob Blackman said commenting the siruation on the Line of Contact., Report informs.