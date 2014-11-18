​UK Minister of State for Europe meets with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ UK Minister of State for Europe David Lidington met with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair from France Pierre Andrieu in London.

Report informs, the current situation around the negotiation process on Nagorno Karabakh settlement was discussed on the meeting.

The British Minister met with OSCE MG Co-chair of America James Warlick in late October. In early November David Lidington payed official visits to Armenia and Azerbaijan. The agenda of discussions during his visit was the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement.