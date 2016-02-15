​U.S. State of Hawaii condemns the Khojaly Massacre

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Governor of the U.S. State of Hawaii David Ige has signed a Special Message condemning the Khojaly Massacre, which was committed by Armenia’s armed forces against the Azerbaijani civilians in 1992, Report informs citing the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles.

The special message, which has been received by the Consulate General of Azerbaijan, states: “On behalf of the people of Hawai‘i, I wish to express my deepest sympathies for the pain, suffering and loss of life that transpired 24 years ago. As you gather to commemorate the tragedy that occurred in Khojaly, it is important to remember those who have suffered from senseless violence.”“The Khojaly massacre took place on February 25 – 26, 1992, resulting in the deaths of more than 600 civilians. We honor the lives that were lost in this tragedy as we strive to ensure that similar acts of violence never happen again,” the Governor notes.



“I commend those who have dedicated their time and efforts in organizing this event. May we never again see such a tragic event occur in the pages of history,” the document says.



“As you gather to commemorate the tragedy that occurred in Khojaly, it is important to remember those who have suffered from senseless violence,” Governor Ige concludes.



This special message of recognition is the first official document in Hawaii concerning the Khojaly Massacre. Thus Hawaii has become the 19th U.S. State to condemn the Khojaly Massacre, as well as recognize and honor its innocent victims.