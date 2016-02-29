U.S. State of Georgia issues a statement recognizing the Khojaly massacre

Baku. 29 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Governor of the U.S. State of Georgia Nathan Deal signed a statement recognizing the Khojaly massacre and honoring its innocent victims. This is the second statement by the Governor of Georgia on the Khojaly massacre. The first document was issued in 2015.

Khojaly massacre was committed by Armenia’s armed forces against Azerbaijani civilians in 1992. The massacre resulted in the killing of 613 civilians, including some 300 children, women and elderly. The Human Rights Watch called it the “largest massacre in the [Karabakh] conflict.”

Report was told in the press service of the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles, the statement, which has been received by the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles, says: "I wish to express my own sympathies for the senseless loss of life that transpired 24 years ago. On behalf of the State of Georgia, I join you in mourning their loss."

“On February 25, 1992, Azerbaijan experienced a brutal massacre resulting in the death of over 600 civilians. Events like this are important to remember, and the lives lost in this tragedy should be honored as we strive to ensure that similar act of horrendous violence do not happen again. I hope that the Azerbaijani community continues to educate Georgians and others about this day in our past that can teach us much in the present," the document further notes. The Governor concludes his statement by stressing “May we never allow such a tragedy to stain the pages of our history again.”

To date, 21 U.S. states have issued gubernatorial proclamations/statements or passed resolutions recognizing the Khojaly massacre.