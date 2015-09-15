U.S. Ambassador: OSCE MG Co-chairs will bring FMs together on the margins of UN General Assembly

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ "The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs will bring the Foreign Ministers together on the margins of the UN General Assembly." Report was told by the U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert F.Cekuta, commenting on the issue of further steps the OSCE Minsk Group on Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

According to him, during the meeting in the framework of the UN General Assembly, "Co-chairs will discuss with the Ministers the possibility of holding the next presidential summit later this year."

Commenting on next visit date of the Co-chairs to the region, the U.S. ambassador said that, Although there are no fixed dates, the Co-Chairs plan to visit the region in the fall.

The 70-th session of the UN General Assembly will officially open in New York on 15 September. The annual general debate will be held from September 28 to October 3.