Two more crimes committed in Armenian army

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ Two more criminal cases were committed in the military units of the Armenian army located in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, both events have led to injuries.

Thus, non-disciplinary actions between military servicemen Rubik Avakyan and Serik Gevorkyan, who were on the battlefield, were subsequently brought to trial.

Another incident was that soldier, Rafik Khachatryan, was beaten by soldiers. The soldier of the mortar department, who was injured in his foot and hospitalized. In addition, fight took place in one of the enemy units in Aghdara region occupied by Armenian armed forces. There were injured as a result of incident.

The soldier Rafik Avetisyan, who began the fight was arrested and sent to Yerevan. The incident is being investigated by military police.

Three other crimes were committed on the grounds of violation of mutual relations in the military units of the enemy army in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

According to the report, the soldier Mkhitar Barsegyan injured in leg as a result of the incident at one of the military units of Hadrut settlement.

Slavik Khudoyan who beat his fellow soldier in the military unit in the Khojavand region, was arrested by his battalion commander.

The criminal cases are hidden from parents and law enforcement agencies.