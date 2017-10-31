Two more Armenian soldiers escape from military unit

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian servicemen Henrik Gazaryan and Atabek Mkrtchyan, who served in the military unit located in the occupied Aghdere settlement of Azerbaijan, have escaped from the military unit not bearing insults.

Report informs, commander of the military unit immediately instructed to take the soldiers and their parents to the military unit in order to hide the incident from the public.

According to information, parents of the military servicemen, who left service area due to arbitrariness and forcibly brought to the military unit, were invited to the military unit.

The command agreed that if the parents did not appeal against what happened in the military unit, the soldiers would not be prosecuted.