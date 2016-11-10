 Top
    Two more Armenian public figures visited Khojaly monument in Baku - VIDEO

    They laid flowers at the monument

    Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy Chairman of the Meridian non-governmental organization, who is on visit to Azerbaijan, reporter Suzanna Jaginyan and Head of Armenian National Liberation Movement organization, Vahan Martirosyan have visited "Ana harayı" (Mother's Cry) monument in Khatai district, Baku, built to the memory of Khojaly victims.

    Report informs, they laid flowers at the monument.

    Notably, on November 8, Armenian writer and publicist, public figure Vahe Avetyan visited "Ana harayı" (Mother's Cry) monument. 

