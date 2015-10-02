Two Armenian servicemen killed, many wounded

Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ On October 1-2, due to the timely remedial measures taken by the units of Azerbaijani Armed Forces on the line of contact of troops in several directions of frontline, military actions of enemy have been prevented.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Two soldiers of Armenian Armed Forces were killed, many servants injured by the blows inflicted by the divisions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

"Units of Azerbaijani Armed Forces control the all operating conditions on frontline without without any loss", the report says.