Two Armenian servicemen killed by their fellow-in-arms

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian army concealed death of two more soldiers.

Report informs, another two soldiers were killed by their fellow-in-arms in Armenian military units in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

Thus, parents of servicemen Vladimir Melkonyan and Vartan Khachatryan were given false information about death of their children in the combat position. However, a person with surname Gaboyan was interrogated as a witness in the later investigation which revealed that both servicemen were in the armored jackets.

However, no damage was found on the uniforms of the dead servicemen, which proves that the doubts of Armenian servicemen murder by their colleagues on the ground of conflict, but not in the combat position were not groundless.

A criminal case has been launched for intentional murder. It is also known that two people were arrested. Armenian defense ministry has not commented on both incidents.

Notably, according to official statements, 54 people were killed and 88 wounded in Armenian armed forces for various reasons in January-October 2017. However, independent sources report these figures 2-3 times more.