Turkish President's Spokesperson: Mostly Armenia will benefit from settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict

Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ "Today, Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan will pay a visit to Moscow. We assess it as a more positive progress. In particular, we think that it will cause a positive direction for withdrawal of Armenia from the occupied territories".

Report informs citing the Turkish media, Turkish President's Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın said while speaking about importance of establishment of Azerbaijan-Turkey-Russia trilateral cooperation format.

According to him, this relation is an important step towards the resolution of Nagorno Karabakh conflict from the viewpoint of relations between the three countries: 'If it is carried out, Azerbaijan, Turkey and Armenia will affect to easily implement all relations in the region. We hope in the development in near future after resolution of Nagorno Karabakh conflict, there is much work to be done in the region. Mostly Armenia will benefit from settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict and normalization of relations with Turkey.

Sometimes the Diaspora or others evaluate the events in the narrow sense and create restrictions for themselves. In fact, in a larger strategic view, both Azerbaijanis and Armenians will benefit from this process during medium and long term. This format will make a significant contribution to this process'.