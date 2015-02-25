Turkish President offers condolences to Azerbaijani people over Khojaly Genocide

Baku. 25 February. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has offered condolences to Azerbaijani people over the Khojaly Genocide.

According to the Anadolu Agency, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan noted that 613 Azerbaijanis were savagely killed in Khojaly, part of the Nagorno-Karabakh, which is still under occupation of Armenia.

The President stressed that in 1992, Azerbaijanis were subjected to massacre. “We commemorate our shahids, and pray for them. We express condolences to Azerbaijani people and President Ilham Aliyev,” he underlined.