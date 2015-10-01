Turkish PM: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be resolved on basis of respect for territorial integrity of Azerbaijan

Baku. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ "In terms of peace, security and prosperity in our entire neighborhood, South Caucasus has a prominent place. This region, regrettably, continues to be destabilized and weakened by three major conflicts of the greater OSCE area." Report informs, Prime Minister of Turkey, Ahmet Davutoglu, said at his speech in the framework of the 70th session of the UN General Assembly, New York.

He regretfully stated that, the conflicts in South Caucasus remain unresolved.

A. Davutoglu said that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be resolved on basis of respect for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan: "We are determined to continue our efforts to facilitate a peaceful resolution to these conflicts on the basis of respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of the internationally recognized borders of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Same applies to Georgia, where we support unity, territorial integrity and sovereignty."