Turkish MFA issues statement over 26th anniversary of Khojaly genocide

Baku. 26 February. REPORT.AZ/ "We sharply condemn this Khojaly genocide and the location of Azerbaijani lands under the occupation".

Report informs, says a statement issued by the Turkish Foreign Ministry (MFA) on the occasion of 26th anniversary of Khojaly tragedy.

"Fifth part of the Azerbaijani lands is still under occupation of Armenia. More than a million Azerbaijanis live in their country as refugees. As Turkey, we always feel bloody attacks and massacres committed against our brothers and sisters 26 years ago in Khojaly at the depth of our hearts and share their pain. We wish Allah's mercy to those who lost their lives in this tragedy, once again we express our sincere condolences to all Azerbaijanis”.