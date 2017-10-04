Turkish Foreign Ministry warns citizens not to visit Nagorno-Karabakh

Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey has warned its citizens not to visit the territories of Azerbaijan occupied by Armenia.

Report informs citing the Haber7, statement of the Turkish ministry says.

The statement reads that Turkish citizens had better to avoid traveling to Nagorno-Karabakh and other occupied territories.

"One fifth of Azerbaijani lands have been occupied. Our country has been acting together with our Azerbaijani brothers for 25 years to end this occupation. Visiting those territories without the permission of the Azerbaijani government is contrary to international law. According to Azerbaijani laws, sanctions are imposed to those who visit these lands. We state that it is not possible to provide necessary consular services to the citizens visiting the occupied territories and that it would be better to avoid visiting the occupied territories", the ministry declares.