Turkish FM issues a statement on upcoming "elections" in Nagorno-Karabakh

Baku. 30 April. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey doesn't recognize the upcoming so-called elections in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan - Nagorno-Karabakh and considers them to be illegal. According to the Report, the statement of Turkish Foreign Ministry declares.

The statement said that "elections" contrary to international law, UN Security Council resolutions and OSCE principles on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: "We condemn these "elections" and don't recognize the results, which again will cause violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan. We consider carrying out the company's illegal. Turkey, being a member of the OSCE Minsk Group will continue to support a just solution to the consistent efforts of the liberation of Nagorno-Karabakh."