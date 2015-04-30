 Top
    Close photo mode

    Turkish FM issues a statement on upcoming "elections" in Nagorno-Karabakh

    FM: We don't recognize the election results, which again will cause a violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan

    Baku. 30 April. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey doesn't recognize the upcoming so-called elections in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan - Nagorno-Karabakh and considers them to be illegal. According to the Report, the statement of Turkish Foreign Ministry declares.

    The statement said that "elections" contrary to international law, UN Security Council resolutions and OSCE principles on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: "We condemn these "elections" and don't recognize the results, which again will cause violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan. We consider carrying out the company's illegal. Turkey, being a member of the OSCE Minsk Group will continue to support a just solution to the consistent efforts of the liberation of Nagorno-Karabakh."

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi