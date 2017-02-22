Turkish Foreign Minister: We will not forget tragedy in Khojaly

Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ Ankara hosts international conference on theme "Khojali genocide, crimes against humanity and terrorism" with the organizational support of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) and the University of Ahmet Yasavi.

Report, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, spoke at the conference.

" In 25th anniversary of the crime against humanity, genocide in Khojaly, we are together with our Azerbaijani brothers. We will not forget the tragedy in Khojaly", Çavuşoğlu said.