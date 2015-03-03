​Turkish Colonel to review the OSCE monitoring on contact line

Baku.3 March. REPORT.AZ/ In accordance with the mandate of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, it's planned to hold the monitoring on the contact line near the Tapgaragoyunlu village, Goranboy district of Azerbaijan on March 4, Report was informed by the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The monitoring will be held by the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Personal Representative Andrzej Kasprzyk, his field assistant Christo Christov and and representative of the OSCE High-Level Planning Group Colonel Tuncay Sevim (Turkey).

The opposite side is to be monitored by field assistants of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Personal Representative Yevgeny Sharov, Peter Svedberg and OSCE High-Level Planning Group representative, Colonel Marcus Widmer (Switzerland).