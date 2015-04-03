Turkish citizen wrote to Azerbaijani President poem dedicated to Khojaly

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish citizen Turkhan Saltash, residing in Ankara, wrote a letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Report informs, T.Saltash expressed in a letter his best wishes to the President of Azerbaijan: "You are a dear friend and beating heart of the great Turkish people. We have written your name in our hearts. Let be joy in your home and wish the God bless you from the all troubles. Let you live long years. God bless you! We believe that, in the near future Karabakh conflict to be settled, which is a pain not only for the Azerbaijani people, but the entire Turkic world. We declare that in this way will always be with you. Let all closed doors opened in front of you, Mr. President!"

Turkish citizen in his letter also wrote a poem about Khojaly:

You are sorrow, that burned my soul,

You are the fire and pain of my heart,

My burned and incinerated,

Victim town, my Khojaly!

So not to leave you, it would be better if I died,

What shall I do, tell me? I've no way in life.

Tell me, the flowers that I brought to you,

Where should I put, my Khojaly?!

My all thinking is about you,

Crying with my sorrow,

I turned gray, my Khojaly!