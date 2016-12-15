Turkish Army General: April battles showed power of Azerbaijani Army

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Consul General in Istanbul Masim Hajiyev has met with First Army Commander of the Turkish Armed Forces, Army General Musa Avsever.

Report informs, in the meeting, M.Avsever stressed importance of protection and further development of friendly and fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey.

Quoting "one nation, two states" word by national leader Heydar Aliyev, the Army General noted that protection and development of relations between the two brotherly people of the same history, origin, language, religion and traditions, are of historical importance.

Appreciating achievements in the field of military and defense industry after restoration of state independence of Azerbaijan, M.Avsever expressed concern about the still unresolved Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. He said that liberation of a part of the occupied territories in the April battles shows bravery and power of the Azerbaijani Army.

M.Hajiyev prayed for victims and injured in Istanbul terrorist attack a few days ago. The Consul General noted that any unpleasant incident that took place in Turkey, as well as terrorist attacks are met with great frustration in Azerbaijan. We are the country that suffer from the Armenian terrorism. Azerbaijan supports fraternal Turkey in all issues, including in fight against terrorism.