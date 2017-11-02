Turkish and Russian presidents to discuss Karabakh conflict settlement

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Preparation is underway for possible meeting of presidents of the two countries".

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Russian Presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said commenting on news about meeting between Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in coming weeks.

Turkish newspaper Sabah also reports meeting of the two presidents. According to newspaper, while returning from the visit to Azerbaijan, Erdoğan told reporters on board that he will meet with Russian president Vladimir Putin within a week or two.

Erdoğan added that plans to discuss the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Putin.

Notably, the last meeting of the presidents of Turkey and Russia was held in Ankara on September 28.