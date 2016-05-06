Turkish Ambassador: 'We witnessed aggression to civilians'

Tartar. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today we express our support to our Azerbaijani brothers on the frontline. I pray for, those killed during fights in early April and wish recovery to the injured people.

Report informs, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkey to Azerbaijan, Ismail Alper Coşkun, who visited the frontline together with the representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan, told reporters.

He said that the visit organized by Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs is advisable: 'As civilians and diplomats, we try to understand what happened here. The scene is very touching and deeply affects a person. If no war, only sounds of birds can be heard. This land is verdant and rich. The residents must leave in peace and tranquility as everybody. But we have witnessed aggression to civilians. We have met with the persons, displaced due to shelling and heard the aggression directly from them. This occupation must be ended. Azerbaijan's lands must be liberated within its territorial integrity as soon as possible', the ambassador said.