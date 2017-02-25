Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan: Armenian atrocities directed not only towards Azerbaijanis, but also Turkish people

Baku. 25 February.REPORT.AZ/ "Armenians occupied 20% of Azerbaijani lands and there are over 1 million refugees and internally displaced persons in the country".

Report informs, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Turkey to Azerbaijan Erkan Özoral said at the presentation ceremony of the books "Khojaly genocide: Causes, Consequences and International Recognition" and "Stages of Ethnic Cleansing and Genocide Policy against Azerbaijanis".

He said that Armenian atrocities directed not only towards Azerbaijanis, but also the Turkish people: "They had tried to weaken us. Perpetrators of the Khojaly tragedy try to cover it up. They carry out it insolently. Witnesses of the Armenian massacre are still alive, they are together with us. Unfortunately, the international community is trying to ignore this tragedy. The Khojaly genocide is a crime committed in the eyes of the world".