Turkic Council Secretary General offers condolences to family of victims killed of Armenians' shooting

Baku. 6 July. REPORT.AZ/ I have learned about the loss of lives with a great sorrow due to the attack on the Alkhanli village of Fizuli Region of the Republic of Azerbaijan by the armed forces of Armenia with mortars and heavy grenade launchers in the evening hours of 4 July 2017.

Report informs, Turkic Council Secretary General Ambassador Ramil Hasanov has issued a statement regarding the attack by Armenia on Azerbaijan.

"I want to emphasize once again that this and similar attacks that are taking place in almost every part of the world are the greatest obstacles on the way of peace and brotherhood. As the Turkic Council, I also want to add that we condemn all forms of terrorism and continue to exert every effort to safeguard peace in the region and the whole world", he states.

"I wish God’s mercy for the 50-year-old Azerbaijani woman and her 2-year-old grandchild and extend my condolences to their relatives and the brotherly Azerbaijani people. I also hope for a speedy recovery of another Azerbaijani citizen who was injured by this attack and wish similar events never repeated again", Ambassador says.

Notably, on July 4 at 20:40 the Armenian armed forces subjected to fire Alkhanli village of Fuzuli region aiming to kill population and destroy property of citizens using 82 and 120 millimeter mortars and heavy grenade launchers. As a result of the provocation of Armenia, villagers Allahverdiyeva Sahiba Idris (born in 1966), and Guliyeva Zahra Elnur (born in 2015) were killed. Guliyeva Selminaz Iltifat (born in 1965), who has got fragment wounds as a result of the shelling, has been taken to military hospital and was operated on.

Criminal case has been initiated by Fuzuli District Prosecutor's Office on following articles of the Criminal code of the Azerbaijan Republic:

116.0.6. implementation of large-scale distractions which have been not caused by military necessity; 116.0.7. attack on unprotected territories, settlements and zones of disarmament;

116.0.8. attack without military necessity on objects which are not in military purpose, clearly seen and distinctive, including especially protected historical, religious, educational objects, objects of art, scientific, charitable, medical objects or locations of patients and wounded persons;

116.0.10. attack on civilians or on separate civil persons who are not participating in fights;

120.2.7. Deliberate murder of two or more persons; 29,120.2.7. Attempt to a crime and deliberate murder of two or more persons;

120.2.12. on motive of national, racial, religious hatred or enmity.

The investigation is underway.