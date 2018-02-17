Turkey’s Uludağ University hosts conference over 26th anniversary of Khojaly genocide - PHOTO

Istanbul. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ Uludağ University in Bursa city of Turkey has hosted a conference entitled “Azerbaycan Ağlıyordu, Sen Ağladığında, Hocalı” (Azerbaijan cried when you wept, Khojaly”).

Turkey Bureau of Report News Agency informs, the Rector of Uludağ University Yusuf Ulcay, the Adviser on Education of Azerbaijani Embassy in Turkey Najiba Nasibova, NGO leaders, teachers and students of the University attended the event.

At the beginning of the conference, Azerbaijani students in Turkey told the event participants about Khojaly genocide. The University also organized an exhibition of photographs taken on the night of Khojaly genocide.

Member of Azerbaijani Parliament Ganira Pashayeva stated that perpetrators of Khojaly genocide, which was committed 26 years ago, were not punished yet: "Khojaly genocide is a tragedy not only for Azerbaijan and Turkey, but the entire Turkic world”, Azerbaijani lawmaker said.

After the conference, Azerbaijani delegation met with Bursa governor Izzettin Küçük and the head of Bursa municipality Alinur Aktaş.

Aktaş, in turn, told about the more strengthened fraternal ties between the two countries in recent years, informed on a major municipality projects on laying the Khojaly park in Bursa, as well as establishing the Khojaly monument and opening of Azerbaijan street in Bursa.

At the same time, the meeting stressed that a grand concert will be held on the occasion of 100th anniversary of establishment of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR).

Vusala Abbasova