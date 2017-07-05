Turkish Foreign Ministry: We strongly condemn Armenia's treacherous attack

Baku. 5 July. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey has today issued a statement on shelling Alkhanli village of Fuzuli region by Armenian armed forces on July 4 at 20:40 using 82 and 120 millimeter mortars and heavy grenade launchers as a result of which two people were killed, one wounded.

Report informs, the statement says:

"We strongly condemn this incident committed by Armenia. We wish mercy from Allah to our Azerbaijani brothers who lost their lives in this treacherous attack, condolences to their families and the entire Azerbaijani people and speed recovery to the injured as a result of fire”.

On July 4, at 20:40 the Armenian armed forces subjected to fire the Alkhanli village of Fizuli region, using 82 and 120 millimeter mortars and heavy grenade launchers. As a result of this provocation of Armenia, villagers Allahverdiyeva Sahiba Idris (born in 1967), and Guliyeva Zahra Elnur (born in 2015) were killed. Guliyeva Servinaz Iltifat (born in 1965), who has got fragment wounds as a result of the shelling, has been taken to the military hospital and was operated on.

The relevant international structures were informed in regard with the incident.

Due to adequate retaliatory actions undertaken by the military units of the Azerbaijan's Armed Forces located in this direction, the enemy was suppressed. Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense declared that "the military-political leadership of Armenia bears full responsibility for this bloody provocation".