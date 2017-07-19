Turkish foreign minister calls to intensify efforts on Karabakh conflict settlement

Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ "We are always ready to support Azerbaijan and demand from the OSCE Minsk Group the intensification of their efforts," said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu at today's press conference in Baku.

Commenting on the July 4 incident in Alkhanli village of Fuzuli region, where as a result of the Armenian shelling the two-year-old baby girl and her grandmother were killed, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu extended condolences to the family of the deceased and the people of Azerbaijan.

"We demand to stop the shelling by the Armenians and once again confirm the necessity of the withdrawal of the troops from Azerbaijan's occupied lands," Turkish Foreign Minister said.