Greminger: OSCE Secretariat does its best to support efforts of Minsk Group co-chairs

© OSCE

Kyiv. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ As the OSCE Secretary General, I will try to prove that the organization performs those functions that member countries expect of it, in particular, in the field of conflict settlement. We will increase our efforts in resolving protracted conflicts.

The OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger said during a press conference in Kyiv, answering the question of Report’s Ukrainian bureau.

The Secretary-General also touched upon the issue of Karabakh conflict. According to him, he intends to visit the countries involved in the conflict "as soon as possible": “The OSCE's contribution to settlement of the conflict is the main priority for me. The OSCE can offer its services to resolve conflicts on the organization’s space and for each protracted conflict there is a certain format. Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has a format of the Minsk Group co-chairs and we in the OSCE Secretariat are doing everything to support the efforts of the co-chairs in their activities”.

At the same time, he added that the OSCE can not fill the lack of political will on the part of the parties to the conflict.

According to Greminger, countries must have political will and then the OSCE can act with its mediation mission: "Unfortunately, the OSCE can not "create" peace in Karabakh".

Greminger also noted that he intends to strengthen partnership and cooperation between countries and leading organizations, such as the UN, with which he intends to work together in settlement of conflicts in the OSCE area.