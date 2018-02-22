Thomas de Waal: Karabakh peace remains "Project Minimum" for Russia, US and France

Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ Moscow still remains the most influential outside actor in the Karabakh peace process.

Report informs, Carnegie Europe senior fellow, political expert Tomas de Waal writes in his article over the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"Karabakh peace process will remain “Project Minimum” for Russia, the United States, and France, unless its key actors, local and international, decide to rethink their strategic priorities.

It exercises minds in Ankara, Brussels, Teheran, and Washington.