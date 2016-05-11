Thomas de Waal: Both Baku and Yerevan are skeptical of Russia’s intentions

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ 'Russia’s top officials did swing into action and negotiate a verbal ceasefire on April 5. But Russia has done little since then.'

Report informs citing Politico.eu, the political scientist, expert on the Caucasus Thomas de Waal has posted in his paper, commenting on Russian mediation at the April events on the contact line of troops in the zone of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

'The Russians have been selling arms to both sides. An estimated 85 percent of Azerbaijan’s weaponry comes from Russia, while Russia has a military alliance with Armenia. This balancing game means that Russia is unable to set the agenda in Karabakh', he states.

According to him, both Baku and Yerevan are skeptical of Russia’s intentions.The political scientist noted that, Russia has no military presence on the ground and no monopoly on the peace process, both countries can block plans for a Russian peacekeeping force that would reassert its influence in the region.

'So the common belief that, if things get worse “Russia can handle it,” is misplaced. Unless progress is made now, more fighting is likely to break out after Azerbaijan’s much-coveted Formula 1 race', Thomas de Waal concluded.