The website dedicated to solving crimes by Armenian terrorists presented

Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/“Voiceofkarabakh.com” website has been today presented in Baku. The portal provides, in Azerbaijani, English and Russian languages, information on the history of and various issues related to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Report informs.

The portal was created by History of the Caucasus Center under «Activities dedicated to the Khojaly and Garadagli genocides” project, which was approved at the meeting of the Council of State Support for Non-Governmental Organizations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Addressing the event, director of History of the Caucasus Center Rizvan Huseynov said that the portal would become the content-rich website about the history, culture of Karabakh and the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

He stressed that the portal is based on the archive materials of Turkey, Russia, Georgia and some European countries. The website contains eight sections.

It provides an insight into the crimes of the Armenian terrorists in the Khojavand region during the Karabakh war, genocide of the Azerbaijani population in the Garadagli village.

Huseynov said that last night the website was hacked by Armenians, but its activity was reinstated.

Visitors were presented with “Short history and causes of the Karabakh war” booklet in English and Russian languages.