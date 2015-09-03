Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office visited Karabakh

Baku. 3 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Andrzej Kasprzyk visited the occupied territories of Azerbaijan - Nagorno-Karabakh.

Report informs referring to the Armenian media, in Khankendi, he met with representative of the Armenian separatists, Bako Saakyan.

During the meeting, Andrzej Kasprzyk discussed the situation on the contact line between Armenian and Azerbaijani troops.

On 4 September, Ambassador Kasprzyk will conduct the monitoring on the contact line.