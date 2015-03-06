 Top
    The next diversion-sabotage group of Armenian armed forces destroyed - PHOTO

    Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ On the night to March 6, diversion-sabotage group of Armenian armed forces tried to attack Azerbaijani positions on the Agdam, Tartar on the frontline. Report informs, referring to the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

    According to the information, due to the alertness of units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, as well as a result of the remedial and shooting actions, the invaders were forced to back throwing weapons and ammunition.

    In fight Azerbaijani military officer, sergeant Zahidov Dayanat Mehman ogly slightly injured in the right hand.

