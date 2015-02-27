The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan issued a statement on holding of “elections” to structures of puppet separat regime

Baku.27 February. REPORT.AZ/According to the reports circulated by the mass media outlets of the Republic of Armenia, the so-called “elections” to the “parliament” of the puppet separatist regime are planned to be held in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan on 3 May 2015.

Report informs, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan issued a statement, which reiterates in this regard that the separatist regime established by the Republic of Armenia in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan is ultimately nothing other than the product of aggression and racial discrimination; it is under Armenia’s direction and control. It is well known that the Republic of Armenia unleashed the war and used force against Azerbaijan, seized almost one fifth of its territory, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven adjacent districts, carried out ethnic cleansing of the seized areas by expelling about one million Azerbaijanis from their homes and committed other serious crimes during the conflict.

The international community has consistently deplored in the strongest terms the use of military force against Azerbaijan and the resulting occupation of its territories. In 1993, the United Nations Security Council adopted resolutions 822 (1993), 853 (1993), 874 (1993) and 884 (1993), condemning the occupation of the territories of Azerbaijan and reaffirming respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the inviolability of its internationally recognized borders. In those resolutions, the Security Council also confirmed that the Nagorno-Karabakh region is part of Azerbaijan, and demanded immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal of the occupying forces from all the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. Other international organizations have adopted a similar position.

Against the background of continuing military occupation and ethnic cleansing of the territories of Azerbaijan, the holding of “elections” to the structures of the puppet separatist regime there constitutes a clear violation of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the norms and principles of international law, and, therefore, shall have no legal effect whatsoever.

Armenia’s policy of annexation of the seized territories of Azerbaijan has no chance of succeeding. The only way to achieve a durable and lasting settlement is to ensure the unconditional and complete withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh region and other occupied territories of Azerbaijan, the exercise by the forcibly displaced population of its inalienable right to return and the establishment of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan on the basis of respect for each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within their internationally recognized borders.

The Republic of Azerbaijan once again calls on the Armenian side, instead of wasting time and misleading its own people and the international community, to cease its policy of annexation and ethnic cleansing and to engage constructively in the conflict settlement process and comply with its international obligations.