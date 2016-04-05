​Azerbaijani Defense Ministry makes statement on Lifenews TV channel provocative information

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ The press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has made a statement on Lifenews TV channel provocative information.

'In the face of defeat, the military and political leadership of Armenia has been benefiting from provocative information released by anti-Azerbaijani mass media. The information about Azerbaijanis fighting for ISIL terror organisation in Syria crossing Turkish territories to come to Azerbaijan and fight against Armenians in Karabakh is absolutely groundless and a disinformation', Report informs the ministry says.

'Military technical capabilities and potential of Azerbaijan Armed Forces are fully sufficient in terms of ensuring at the highest level the sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of our country'.

'We would like to reemphasize that any terror organization irrespective to its members' nationality, religion and others does pose a serious threat to international peace and security as well as national security of Azerbaijan. Any member of terror organisation attempting to enter to the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan by any intention will be prosecuted', the statement declares.