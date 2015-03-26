EU called on Karabakh conflict parties to refrain from increasing tensions of actions and statements

Baku. 26 March. REPORT.AZ/ "The EU called on parties to refrain from actions and statements that could heighten tensions and undermine the peace process". Report informs, this was stated in the ENP Progress report on Azerbaijan published by the EU.

The report notes that "last year it was the 20th anniversary of the 1994 ceasefire agreement in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict against the background of a continued stalemate".

"The security situation on the ground remained a matter of serious concern amid incidents and casualties on a level not seen since 1994, an increase in confrontational rhetoric and a continued arms race."

It was stressed that the EU continued to fully support the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and peace-building activities.