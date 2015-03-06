The Armenian side once again resorted to provocation

Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Defense Ministry comments on statement of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.

Report informs referring to the information given by the Ministry of Defense, Armenian Defense Ministry, after a failed attempt to carry out the operation and fearing the wrath of his own people, once again resorted to misinformation: 'The Armenian side, tricking his people such information, recognized the fact of lack of professionalism of soldiers and officers of the army, their escape from the battlefield, leaving entrusted them the weapons and ammunition, as well as an unsuccessful attempt to sabotage at the contact line in the direction of Tartar-Agdere, committed by Armenian military last night".

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry officially states that, unlike the Armenian side, Azerbaijan will never use the Special Forces on the frontline: "The Armed Forces of Azerbaijan except one sergeant, who slightly injured, did not suffer losses in manpower or in arms and military equipment. The operational environment is under full control of Azerbaijani Armed Forces. Once again, we appeal to the representatives of media, not to use the provocative information disseminated by the Armenian side".