Tension increases on frontline, Armenians violated ceasefire 117 times in a day

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 117 times in a day from different directions of the frontline, Report was told by the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located at unnamed heights and in Gizilhajili village of Gazakh region from positions located at unnamed heights of Ijevan region and in Berkaber village, in Aghdam, Alibayli, Kokhanabi, Aghbulag villages of Tovuz region from Mosesgekh, Chinari villages of Berd region, at unnamed heights of Gadabay region from position located at unnamed heights of Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located near Talish, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Yarimja, Goyarkh, Chayli villages of Tartar region, Sarijali, Kengerli, Novruzlu, Shuraabad, Yusifjanli, Namirli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Gorgan, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operational conditions, Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired 119 shots on enemy firing points, positions and trenches.