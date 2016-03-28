Tension increased on frontline

Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 130 times in a day from different directions of the frontline using large caliber machine guns.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located in Gaymagli, Gushchu Ayrim, Gizilhajili villages of Gazakh region from positions located in Barekamavan, Shavarshavan, Voskevan villages of Noyemberyan region and Berkaber village of Ijevan region, in Aghbulag village of Tovuz region from positions located in Chinari village of Berd region as well as at unnamed heights of Gadabay region from positions located at unnamed heights of Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located near Gulustan village of Goranboy region, Goyarkh, Chilaburt, Yarimja villages of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Javahirli, Sarijali, Kengerli, Novruzlu, Shuraabad, Garagashli, Yusifjanli, Merzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Garakhanbeyli, Horadiz, Gorgan, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operational conditions, Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired 131 shots on enemy firing points, positions and trenches.