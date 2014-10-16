​Tajikistan support Karabakh conflict resolution on the basis of territorial integrity principle of Azerbaijan

According to the declaration, the parties reiterated their positions on the inadmissibility of changing internationally recognized borders by using force, and expressed support for one another's efforts directed against actions that threaten the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.
The two countries also expressed their readiness to deepen bilateral relations in economic, trade, transport, tourism, scientific, educational, cultural, military and military-technical cooperation, as well as in the areas of health, plant quarantine, veterinary medicine.
Şamil ƏlibəyliNews Author
