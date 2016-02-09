​Swedish FM: Everything must be done to prevent escalation of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ "There is no military solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict".

Report informs citing the Armenian media, the head of Swedish Foreign Ministry, Margot Wallström said at the joint press conference with Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandyan in Yerevan.

As stressed by the Minister Wallström, everything must be done to prevent escalation of the situation around the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

According to her, it is necessary to make every effort to find a solution under the aegis of the OSCE Minsk Group. "We call on the parties to work towards a peaceful solution to the conflict", she said.