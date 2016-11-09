Susan Jaghinyan: I condemn war crime in Khojaly

Baku. 9 November. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan is the main obstacle to peace in Armenia.

Report informs, Armenian journalist, social activist Susan Jaghinyan said at the conference "The Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: main obstacles and prospects for settlement. Outlook from Armenia and Azerbaijan".

"The Karabakh conflict has brought the Armenian people only tears and sorrow. You're asking about the occupation of Azerbaijani lands, but this does not matter to me, but to the Armenian leadership, those who are not interested in peace", said S. Jaghinyan.

According to her, from the time of the Karabakh conflict, the persons who were extremely interested in the preservation of war came to power in Yerevan.

She stressed that a lot of people living in Armenia think like her.

"My visit is aimed at to strengthen the peace. Children shouldn’t be killed. They are light of the life", S. Jaghinyan said.

She noted that the Armenian people must unite and make the president to put an end to the war.

"Sargsyan and Kocharyan destroy the people, if they continue their rule, the Armenian people will not exist in future”, added the public activist.

Speaking about her return to Armenia, S. Jaghinyan stressed that would return to homeland, as she considers herself a great patriot.

According to her, the Armenian authorities have used patriotism to manipulate the masses and for approval of hateful ideology.

She also noted that she intends to honor the memory to victims of Khojaly genocide.

"Tomorrow, I will visit the Memorial to the victims of Khojaly. I condemn the war crime and express my condolences to the people of Azerbaijan", said S. Jaghinyan.