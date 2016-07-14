​Stratfor: Continuing to hold talks that produce no significant change to the status quo may not be tenable in the long term

Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ “Continuing to hold talks that produce no significant change to the status quo may not be tenable in the long term. Ultimately, resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will require actions more than words."

Report informs, this was stated in the Stratfor analytical center’s report on the current situation over the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement.

Analytical Center reminds about the April events and stresses that regional powers responded quickly and it brought the frozen conflict back to international attention.

The report also recalled that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visited Baku on July 12 to meet with his Azerbaijani counterpart. After the talks, Lavrov said the negotiations are closer to success than before. Stratfor emphasizes that no details were provided still.

Besides, Stratfor notes that the dispute's main arbiter, Moscow, may not be truly interested in resolving it.

"The conflict affords Russia leverage and influence over Armenia and Azerbaijan and keeps Moscow a step ahead of regional rivals such as Turkey and the United States. Though sending Russian peacekeepers to Nagorno-Karabakh would give Moscow a stronger military presence in the region, it would also make Russian troops vulnerable to direct military conflict in an arena where the Kremlin has so far chosen to avoid deployments", Stratfor says.